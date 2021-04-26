Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP NewsAlert: RCMP say three dead after helicopter crashes in Nunavut
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 26, 2021 2:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 2:58 pm EDT
RCMP say three people have died in a helicopter crash near Resolute Bay, Nunavut.
The crash happened on Griffith Island, which is about 22 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay in the High Arctic.
RCMP say they got word of the missing chopper last night after it didn’t land at its scheduled time and no contact could be made with those on board.
A two-man search and rescue team from Resolute Bay arrived at the site early this morning and they confirmed there were no survivors.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is preparing to deploy a team to the crash site.
The names of the people who died have not been released.
The Canadian Press
