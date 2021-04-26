Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: RCMP say three dead after helicopter crashes in Nunavut

Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 2:58 pm EDT

RCMP say three people have died in a helicopter crash near Resolute Bay, Nunavut.

The crash happened on Griffith Island, which is about 22 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay in the High Arctic.

RCMP say they got word of the missing chopper last night after it didn’t land at its scheduled time and no contact could be made with those on board.

A two-man search and rescue team from Resolute Bay arrived at the site early this morning and they confirmed there were no survivors.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is preparing to deploy a team to the crash site.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: @Toronto_Fire FIRE: UPDATE College St + Ossington Ave ROAD CLOSURE: - Ossington Ave + Shannon St closed - Ossington Ave…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
3:30pm - A cool day across the region. Our guaranteed high is only 10 degrees today. Here are the current temps r…
Latest Weather
Read more