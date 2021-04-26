A look at the science behind COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots

In today’s Big Story podcast, a rare side effect has dominated the discussion of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Some people have used the potential for blood clotting as a reason to “hold out” for other vaccines, even as the wait leaves them vulnerable to COVID-19. How realistic are their fears? What are we learning about this side effect? And what could that learning do to help us understand the virus itself?

GUEST: Roxanne Khamsi, independent science journalist

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.