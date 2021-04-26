'Completely devastating;' Toronto's pandemic death toll surpasses 3,000

Toronto has reached another tragic pandemic milestone as the city’s COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 3,000.

Mayor John Tory calls the lives lost completely devastating and says the tragic loss of people redoubles their efforts to bring an end to this pandemic.

“This is a sad milestone for our city,” says Dr. Eileen de Villa. “This number represents loved ones who are gone forever, communities across our city and country who are in mourning, and 3,000 families grieving an irreparable hurt.”

Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician at Sinai Health System tells the Toronto Star, the first wave was extraordinarily traumatic, the second wave was unforgivable, and this third wave is shameful, saying officials have been blowing through every single warning sign presented by scientists, physicians, citizens, and advocacy groups.

In the height of the first wave of the pandemic, a little more than a year ago, the province predicted how many people might die as a result of the virus, and for all of Ontario, the estimate was 3 to 15 thousand over two years.

Toronto, which comprises about 20 per cent of the province’s population, has recorded 38 per cent of the deaths.

Toronto is expected to announce its first workplace closures today under new rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Public health units in both Toronto and Peel introduced the rules, which allow them to shutter establishments where five or more workers have tested positive for COVID-19 over a 14 day period.

Toronto Public Health said it was conducting investigations over the weekend and planned to announce which workplaces would be affected today.

Peel Region announced its first two closures on Saturday.