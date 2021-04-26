Canadian military to provide medical personnel, specialized nurses to help Ontario

The federal government will announce this afternoon the provision of military medical personnel to help Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system with a third wave of COVID-19.

A senior government official, granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet public, confirmed to The Canadian Press the military will help the struggling province.

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says she has made a formal request to the federal government for Canadian Armed Forces and for Red Cross to help out Ontario’s many hospitals, including the ICU.

“As the province continues to add more critical care capacity, we are exploring every potential measure to further build up Ontario’s healthcare workforce including ongoing provincial initiatives to bolster the workforce and ensure our trained healthcare professionals are deployed where they are needed most during this third wave,” said Jones in a statement.

“At the conclusion of that process, we have made a request for the assistance of those identified resources, many of whom reside, for example, within the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Red Cross organizations.”

The plan involves providing teams of nurses and medical technicians to hospitals and other facilities struggling to keep up with a spike of new infections.

Such teams were deployed into long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec last spring as the first wave of COVID-19 swept across the country.

Military aircraft are also being made available to fly medical professionals from other provinces to Ontario to help with the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has twice offered Red Cross help to Ontario as far as staffing for hospitals is concerned.

The Ford government had turned it down – until now.

“The request for assistance, and I thank the federal government for approving it, is for Canadian Armed Forces,” she says.

“The request for assistance doesn’t get into a specific number.”

In mid-April, the Ford government appealed to other parts of the country to send health care workers to help Ontario deal with the surge in hospital and ICU patients.

At the time, Trudeau said the federal government was prepared to deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help Ontario with their mobile vaccination teams and send aid to hospitals and long-term care homes.

“We are extremely preoccupied with the situation in Ontario right now,” said Trudeau, announcing that help is available to Ontario should they need it.

The Ford government quickly responded to the Prime Minister’s proposal, saying the province has a supply issue and not a capacity issue.

This comes the same day a senior White House adviser confirmed the U.S. is going to release 60-million AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries.

Canada has been in talks with the U.S. about accessing more AstraZeneca doses after receiving a loan of 1.5-million last month.

There is no word yet on what Canada’s cut may be.

With files from The Canadian Press