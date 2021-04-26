Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada to receive nearly 2 million doses, first shots from Johnson & Johnson this week
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 26, 2021 5:50 am EDT
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
The federal government says it expects Canada to receive around 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, including its very first shipment of shots from Johnson & Johnson.
The government says the country will receive about 300,000 of the single-dose jabs in the coming days, in addition to more than 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech shots and around 650,000 doses from Moderna.
But Canada is not currently expecting any more deliveries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Those doses have been in heavy demand after the eligible age for the shot was dropped to 40-plus in several provinces.
Federal Public Procurement Minister Anita Anand said last week that Canada is in talks with the U-S for some of its AstraZeneca supply after President Joe Biden suggested it might share the shots.
The U-S has stockpiled tens of millions of AstraZeneca shots, but health officials there have not approved the vaccine for use.
{* loginWidget *}