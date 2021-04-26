Canada to receive nearly 2 million doses, first shots from Johnson & Johnson this week

The federal government says it expects Canada to receive around 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, including its very first shipment of shots from Johnson & Johnson.

The government says the country will receive about 300,000 of the single-dose jabs in the coming days, in addition to more than 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech shots and around 650,000 doses from Moderna.

But Canada is not currently expecting any more deliveries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those doses have been in heavy demand after the eligible age for the shot was dropped to 40-plus in several provinces.

Federal Public Procurement Minister Anita Anand said last week that Canada is in talks with the U-S for some of its AstraZeneca supply after President Joe Biden suggested it might share the shots.

The U-S has stockpiled tens of millions of AstraZeneca shots, but health officials there have not approved the vaccine for use.