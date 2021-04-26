Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Big South Fork adds 460-acre tract of land along river
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2021 6:48 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. — A small but important tract of land has been added to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area with help from a conservation organization.
The National Park Service wanted to purchase the land when the owner decided to sell it, but didn’t have the money, so the The Nature Conservancy bought it and held onto the land until the park service got money, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported, citing a statement from the conservation organization.
The park service paid $370,000 for the 460-acre (186 hectares) tract in southern Kentucky, The Nature Conservancy said last week.
Big South Fork Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas told the newspaper that it was the biggest piece of land on the river inside the park that was still in private hands before the sale.
“It’s extremely important because it protects the river,” Nicholas said.
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area encompasses 125,000 acres (50,586 hectares) in Kentucky and Tennessee.