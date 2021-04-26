Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Additional restrictions coming to some provinces struggling with COVID-19 spikes
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 26, 2021 12:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 12:28 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Several provinces are imposing new restrictions as authorities across Canada struggle to contain surging COVID-19 cases.
Nova Scotia is reporting a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, with 66 infections.
Premier Iain Rankin said Sunday his province was at a crossroads in its fight against COVID-19 as he tightened rules for travel and gatherings and doubled fines for those who violate public health orders.
In Alberta, councillors for the Wood Buffalo Regional Municipality have voted to declare a state of local emergency to curb rising cases of COVID-19.
Two school divisions in Fort McMurray, part of the Wood Buffalo region, announced their schools were closing to in-person learning until May 10.
Manitoba is expected to announce new restrictions later today, while Toronto is set to announce which workplaces will close under new rules aimed at bringing COVID-19 outbreaks under control.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.