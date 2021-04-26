ActiveTO returns this weekend with some road closures

Toronto’s ActiveTO program will be returning this weekend which will allow people to get outside and enjoy the spring weather in a socially distanced way.

“These routes will be closed to vehicles and open to people on bikes as well as pedestrians to get fresh air and exercise,” the City said in a news release Monday. “Residents planning to use ActiveTO routes should do so only with members of their own household and access them by bike or as a pedestrian because nearby parking is limited and there is no onsite parking available.”

The City said the following roads will be closed beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m:

• Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

• Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue

The City said they are aiming to expand the weekend program to Allan Road on June 6, but those plans haven’t been finalized.

“Staff continue to review the potential for other weekend closures, in consultation with local councillors as well as the community, along Black Creek Drive and roads within Exhibition Place,” they said.