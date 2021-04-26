Loading articles...

2 German soldiers die after truck crashes into convoy

Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

BERLIN — Two German soldiers died early Monday after a tractor-trailer crashed into the vehicle they were driving in on a highway near Berlin.

Brandenburg state police said the incident happened as the soldiers were driving an Unimog truck in a convoy of 27 military vehicles on a six-lane highway.

Police said the tractor-trailer was in the central lane, travelling in the same direction as the convoy, when it suddenly swung to the right, pushing the heavy Unimog off the road.

The military vehicle crashed through a guardrail and hit a steel signpost. Both occupants of the truck, ages 20 and 33, died at the scene; the 34-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
#WB401 west of Brock St. - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
It’s a frosty start to Monday but milder air is on the way this week. The full forecast for #Toronto GTA is on 680…
Latest Weather
Read more