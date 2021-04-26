13-year-old Brampton girl dies after contracting COVID-19

Funds are now being raised for the funeral of a 13-year-old Brampton girl who is one of the youngest Canadians to die after contracting COVID-19.

Emily Viegas died on April 22, just days after first exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Her father tells the Globe and Mail her symptoms started as a persistent cough, then she had trouble breathing and eventually could not stand on her own. Days later she was rushed to hospital after he family found her unresponsive in her bed.

She was pronounced dead hours later after several attempts to resuscitate her. Doctors said she had pneumonia in addition to COVID-19.

Mayor Patrick Brown tweeted his condolences on Sunday.

This is beyond heart wrenching,” said Brown. “As a parent, I am lost for words.”

“Horrifying. We can never underestimate the seriousness of COVID-19 and the variants.”

Emily lived in an apartment in Brampton with her parents and her brother. Her brother and mother are also sick with the virus and her mother remains in the hospital with the virus. Her father has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A GoFundMe page was setup shortly after Viegas’s death to help cover her funeral and burial costs and has already quadrupled the initial goal of $10,000.

Parts of Brampton have been among some of the hardest hit communities in the entire country throughout the pandemic. The City currently has a test positivity rate of approximately 22 per cent, the highest in Ontario.

Severe COVID-19 cases for younger Canadians have been extremely rare. Out of the over 200,000 people under 19 infected with the virus there have been 142 who have been admitted to the ICU.