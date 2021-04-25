Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Apr 25, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

9:50 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting a record-breaking 63 new cases of COVID-19 today.

It’s the highest single-day increase in case numbers the province has reported since the pandemic first emerged last spring.

Premier Iain Rankin posted the numbers to his Facebook page, commending residents for availing themselves of the province’s many testing opportunities.

The Department of Health says 57 of the new infections are in the province’s central zone, which includes Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:49 PM
CLEARED - EB Gardiner approaching Spadina
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:50 AM
The wet weather is wrapping up across the GTA this morning. Sun and cloud this afternoon with a guaranteed high 12 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more