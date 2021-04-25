Police lay charges related to noisy party complaint in Queen West

A number of charges have been laid following a loud party in the Queen West area of the city.

Police say they were called the area of Queen Street West and Dufferin just after midnight for reports of a large gathering.

When police arrived, they discovered a large group of people. Videos posted to social media show groups of mostly young people fleeing the area.

Charges were laid but police did not specify how many people were charged or if the charges were related to the enforcement of stay-at-home orders.

Under current provincial stay-at-home orders, individuals are not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone who is not a member of their household. Individuals can be fined $750 and fines of up to $10,000 are possible for organizers of illegal gatherings.