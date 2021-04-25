Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $8 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Apr 25, 2021 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $8 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 28 will be approximately $12 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:49 PM
CLEARED - EB Gardiner approaching Spadina
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:32 PM
A pretty nice evening in #Toronto with this view from @EarthCam. Temperatures tonight dropping down to 8° with some…
Latest Weather
Read more