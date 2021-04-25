Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds file notice of back-to-work bill ahead of looming Montreal dockworkers strike
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 25, 2021 4:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 25, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT
Shipping containers are shown at the Port of Montreal, Sunday, April 25, 2021. A general strike at the port is set to begin on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — The federal government has given notice that it will table back-to-work legislation ahead of a looming dockworkers’ strike at Montreal’s port that threatens to have widespread economic repercussions across the country.
Labour Minister Filomena Tassi says on Twitter that forcing the resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal is the government’s “least favoured option,” but there is a responsibility to prevent serious national economic harm.
While the notice paper is dated for Monday, a spokesman for Tassi says the legislation won’t come before the House until at least Tuesday and could be shelved altogether if the dockworker’s union and the Maritime Employers Association reach a deal before then.
More than 1,000 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal are scheduled to go on strike on Monday morning in a move that the port authority says will mean a total shutdown of all operations.
The workers, who have been without a contract since December 2018, have been on an overtime strike since April 17 and have refused to work weekends since April 18.
A spokesperson for the union said it was aware of the pending legislation but that as of Sunday afternoon the strike was still going ahead.
