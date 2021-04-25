Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Tennis star Andreescu announces she has tested positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 25, 2021 at 3:28 pm EDT

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Andreescu made the announcement on social media and added she will not be playing in the upcoming Madrid Open.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion adds she’s feeling well and is resting while continuing to follow health and safety guidelines.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

