Bianca Andreescu forced to withdraw from Madrid Open after positive COVID-19 test
by Sportsnet Staff
Posted Apr 25, 2021 3:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 25, 2021 at 3:36 pm EDT
Bianca Andreescu of Canada walks off the court as she retired during her finals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bianca Andreescu has been forced out of the Madrid Open due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Canadian tennis star announced on her Twitter that she tested positive upon her arrival in Madrid.
“After testing negative twice before my flight to Madrid, I was sadly informed that I tested positive upon arrival for COVID-19 and therefore will not be playing at the Madrid Open later this week,” Andreescu wrote in a statement. “I am feeling good, I’m resting and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines. I look forward to getting back on the court very soon.”
Andreescu’s last on-court appearance came at the Miami Open earlier this month, wherein she reached her first final since claiming the 2019 US Open title. An ankle injury forced her out of that Miami Open final, however, and kept her from competing in the Billie Jean Cup this month as well.
The Mississauga, Ont., native also endured a 15-month layoff while recovering from a 2019 knee injury, her initial return coming at the 2021 Australian Open.