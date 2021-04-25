Loading articles...

Average US price of gas jumps 2 cents per gallon to $2.96

Last Updated Apr 25, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.96 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as crude oil costs also rose.

The price at the pump is $1.03 higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.04 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.49 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is unchanged over the same period, at $3.13.

The Associated Press

