Loading articles...

Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Last Updated Apr 25, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

VANCOUVER — A society representing veterinarians in British Columbia says a provincial personnel shortage is responsible for animals suffering an dying, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded the problem.

Dr. Al Longair, President of the Society of BC Veterinarians , is among eight who signed an open letter to members of the legislative assembly saying the minister of advanced education won’t meet with them about increasing seats at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

Longair says people are waiting weeks for a vet appointment, and in some instances animals have died.

He says the situation has only gotten worse as more people get puppies and kittens during the pandemic. 

He says funding the extra 20 seats at the veterinary college in Saskatoon would cost about $8 million a year, but that still wouldn’t cover an estimated shortage of 100 vets per year by 2024 — the worst situation in Canada. 

The letter says the shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited to which animals they can save, owners have had to euthanize their horses for preventable illnesses and those with companion animals face long waits for care. 

No one from the Ministry of Advanced Education was immediately available for comment on the letter. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EBGardiner ramp to Jameson.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: FROST ADVISORY in effect for some areas and includes #Toronto 🥶 ⁦@680NEWS⁩ ⁦@680NEWSweather⁩
Latest Weather
Read more