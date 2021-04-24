Loading articles...

Two winning tickets split Friday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 24, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

TORONTO —
Two winning tickets were sold in Ontario for Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Each is worth $5 million.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 27 will be an estimated $10 million.

The Canadian Press

