The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,106 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths, including three within the past 24 hours.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by 22 to 662, while the number of people in intensive care rose by nine to 181.

Public health authorities say 83,628 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 2,763,535.

—

11 a.m.

Ontario is recording a slight decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations as the number of daily infections tops 4,000 once again.

The province logged 4,094 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new related deaths in the past 24 hours.

That’s down from the 4,505 recorded on Friday, but up from levels seen earlier in the week.

Hospitalizations declined by 10 to 2,277, but the number of patients in intensive care increased slightly to 833.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021

The Canadian Press