Loading articles...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk adding SNL hosting job to his to-do list

Last Updated Apr 24, 2021 at 5:58 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Technology mogul Elon Musk has a lined up a new gig in addition to his jobs as CEO of electric car maker Tesla and spaceship maker SpaceX. He is going to host the iconic TV show “Saturday Night Live.”

Musk’s scheduled May 8 appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Tesla’s stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of $177 billion, according to Forbes magazine. And SpaceX just a launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

Saturday Night Live doesn’t make a habit of having business executives host its show, but Musk is far from a stuffy corporate type. He regularly jokes around on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers and has gotten into legal trouble for making disparaging remarks about critics and hinting that he might lead a buyout of Tesla that resulted him getting fined $20 million by stock market regulators.

Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the night Musk hosts.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EBQEW east of Hurontario the right lane blocked with a disabled vehicle
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:48 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: A beautiful day across the #GTA and #Toronto! It's mild today but cooler tomorrow! Plus, it'll be a wet finish to the month!…
Latest Weather
Read more