Second case of rare blood clots connected to AstraZeneca vaccine reported in Ontario

Ontario is reporting its second case of a rare blood clotting condition stemming from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, chief medical officer of health for Hamilton, says a man in his sixties was diagnosed with immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia after his first dose of the vaccine.

She says the patient has received treatment and remains in hospital. She notes that serious reactions to the vaccine are extremely rare.

On Friday, Ontario announced its first case of a blood clot related to the AstraZeneca shot, also a man in his 60s.

It came as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended provinces give the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults 30 years of age and older if they do not want to wait for an alternative.

Ontario said they would not lower the age eligibility from 40+ due to supply issues.

Canada has logged five such cases across the country, and administered more than 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot so far.