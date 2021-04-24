Loading articles...

Report: Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

Last Updated Apr 24, 2021 at 6:28 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — Members of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in eastern Iran near the border with Afghanistan, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

An exchange of fire between Guard forces and a “terrorist team” resulted in the deaths of the three militants in Sistan and Baluchistan province, according to the report.

Tasnim also said Guard troops confiscated explosives and weapons from the team, which it said was planning militant activities in the region. The report provided no details on the group.

The border area between Iran and Afghanistan has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces. Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

The Associated Press

