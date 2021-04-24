Peterborough police fine 8 at anti-lockdown protest attended by Bernier, Hillier

Peterborough police have fined eight people after an anti-lockdown protest was held in Confederation Square.

The protest was attended by People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and independent MPP Randy Hillier. Hillier was previous ousted from the PC party.

Police say three of the tickets were laid under the Reopening Ontario Act while five others were under other provincial offence acts.

Several reports on social media, including tweets retweeted by Bernier and Hillier, indicated the politicians were among those ticketed, but Peterborough police have not confirmed at this time.

Police say they are still investigating information from the protest and further charges could be laid.

The anti-lockdown protest was organized by the group “No More Lockdowns Canada” who had advertised Bernier’s and Hillier’s presence.

Pior to the rally, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien tweeted that both politicians should “stay TF home.”