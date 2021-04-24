Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Peterborough police fine 8 at anti-lockdown protest attended by Bernier, Hillier
by News staff
Posted Apr 24, 2021 9:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 24, 2021 at 9:29 pm EDT
Randy Hillier (MPP, Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston) speaks as he is joined by Maxime Bernier (Leader of the People's Party of Canada), left, and Federal MP Derek Sloan (Hastings-Lennox & Addington), middle, during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 15, 2021, to discuss their "End the Lockdown Caucus." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Peterborough police have fined eight people after an anti-lockdown protest was held in Confederation Square.
The protest was attended by People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and independent MPP Randy Hillier. Hillier was previous ousted from the PC party.
Police say three of the tickets were laid under the Reopening Ontario Act while five others were under other provincial offence acts.
Several reports on social media, including tweets retweeted by Bernier and Hillier, indicated the politicians were among those ticketed, but Peterborough police have not confirmed at this time.
Police say they are still investigating information from the protest and further charges could be laid.
The anti-lockdown protest was organized by the group “No More Lockdowns Canada” who had advertised Bernier’s and Hillier’s presence.
Pior to the rally, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien tweeted that both politicians should “stay TF home.”