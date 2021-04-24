Peel health unit closes first businesses under new public health orders

Peel Public Health has begun closing businesses with five or more cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days under new powers aimed at limiting the spread of the virus in workplaces.

Both health units in Peel and Toronto have issued Section 22 orders, which gives medical officials the powers to limit the spread of communicable diseases.

The Section 22 order came into effect at midnight and requires businesses to close for at least 10 days and affected workers self-isolate and unable to work at other workplaces during the isolation period.

Peel says it plans to make public which initial businesses have been closed starting at noon on Saturday. Closures will then be updated daily, Monday to Friday and whether or not the closure is full or partial. Case numbers will not be provided.

Exceptions to this order will include businesses essential to the community, including health care, fire responders, critical infrastructure, emergency child care, and education.

According to Peel’s medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, workplace exposures in Peel continue to drive the region’s high case counts. Implementing this workplace closure will not only keep employees safe but allow public health officials to investigate workplace exposures without risking their own safety and continuing the spread.

“Peel Public Health will be reviewing workplaces that meet the closure criteria on a daily basis to determine what action is required,” the health unit said in a statement. “Absent legislated paid sick days, employers required to close under these provisions are strongly recommended to provide paid leave for impacted employees.”

As of April 22, Toronto was showing 44 active outbreaks in workplace settings such as offices, warehouses, construction and food processing. However, it is uncertain if health officials will be publicly naming new businesses closed under the Section 22 order.