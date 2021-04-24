Loading articles...

Ontario should focus vaccine strategy on COVID-19 hot spots, science table says

Last Updated Apr 24, 2021 at 11:04 am EDT

With the recent lowering of the ages of people eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine, pharmacies find all their appointments booked. Ontario tightens restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto. April 23, 2021. (Steve Russell via Getty Images)

TORONTO — Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table is encouraging a shift in the province’s vaccine strategy, saying allocating shots based on transmission rate rather than age group would considerably reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The group of scientific experts and health system leaders says focusing on hot spot neighbourhoods where COVID-19 infection rates are highest and residents are less likely to be able to work from home would reduce hospitalizations by 14 per cent and deaths by 11 per cent.

The table says the current approach, which has largely focused on vaccinating people based on age, health condition or status as a resident of a congregate-care setting, has left some of those most at risk least likely to receive a shot.

The table’s analysis shows residents of neighbourhoods with the lowest risk of COVID-19 are 1.5 times more likely to have received at least one shot.

To quell the virus, the table says the province could move to a hot spot-accelerated vaccination strategy, where half of Ontario’s shots are allocated to 74 neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 incidence levels.

It says the remaining half could be equally distributed across the province but noted there could be additional benefits if Ontario further prioritized workers in warehouses, factories and other facilities with large numbers of outbreaks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.

