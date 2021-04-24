Ontario reports 4,094 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 24 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,094 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – the third day in the last four that new infections have surpassed 4,000.

An additional 24 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the provincial total to 7,887.

Starting today, both Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health will be closing down non-essential workplaces with five or more cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days. The Section 22 order is aimed at limiting the spread of the virus in workplaces.

