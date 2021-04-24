Loading articles...

Ontario reports 4,094 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 24 additional deaths

Registered nurse Claire Wilkinson tends to a 47-year-old woman who has COVID-19 and is intubated on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario is reporting 4,094 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – the third day in the last four that new infections have surpassed 4,000.

An additional 24 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the provincial total to 7,887.

Starting today, both Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health will be closing down non-essential workplaces with five or more cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days. The Section 22 order is aimed at limiting the spread of the virus in workplaces.

More to come

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:10 AM
UPDATE: NB 400 at White's Falls Road - the left lane has reopened, right lane remains blocked #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:54 AM
A pretty seasonal start to the weekend! Guaranteed high today is 17 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more