Brooke Henderson wins LA Open, 10th career LPGA title

Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the fifth hole during the third round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Friday, April 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has captured the LPGA Tour’s HUGEL Air Premia LA Open.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native shot 4-under 67 in the final round on Saturday to claim her 10th career LPGA title.

Henderson has more titles at the top level of pro golf than any Canadian woman or man.

Henderson was 16 under overall for the 72-hole tournament, one shot ahead of Jessica Korda of the U.S.

Leading by two heading to the final hole, Henderson missed badlyleft on the par-3 18th while Korda landed within five feet of the hole and nailed her birdie putt. But Henderson delivered an excellent chip within four feet, allowing her to salvage par and hold on for the win.

She entered the day four shots behind Korda, who had a 1-over 72.

