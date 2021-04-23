Loading articles...

UK court overturns convictions of 39 post office leaders

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 6:44 am EDT

LONDON — Britain’s Court of Appeal has overturned the convictions of 39 people who ran local post offices and were accused of theft, fraud and false accounting following the installation of a new computer system in local branches.

Announcing the court’s ruling on Friday, Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde said Britain’s postal service, the Post Office, “knew there were serious issues about the reliability” of the Horizon computer system developed by Fujitsu, and had a “clear duty to investigate” its defects.

The postmasters and postmistresses convicted have spent years trying to clear their names. Many of those convicted lost their jobs, homes and marriages.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:49 AM
COLLISION: #NB400 approaching Finch. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
A cool, frosty start to Friday. The wind is light but if you have to head out early this morning dress for a wind c…
Latest Weather
Read more