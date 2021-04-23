“This isn’t yesterday’s news”: Three years after the Toronto van attack

In today’s Big Story podcast, today we revisit the van attack of April 23, 2018. It’s been three years since a van mounted the sidewalk near Yonge and Finch in Toronto’s north end, killing 10 and injuring 16. All it took was 7 minutes to terrorize a community and traumatize a city. Now we reflect on how the attack impacted the people who lived through it.

We’ll hear from first-hand witnesses, family members of victims, and people who didn’t even think twice to jump right in the middle of everything and help those injured.

If you would like to make a donation to the Anne Marie D’Amico Foundation visit their website.

