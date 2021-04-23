Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Friday, April 23, 2021

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

9:20 a.m.

Pregnant women in Ontario are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says the change is in light of new information showing women who are pregnant are at high risk of severe illness.

The health minister’s office says pregnant women are now considered among those with highest need for shots.

They can now book through the provincial call centre — at 1-888-999-6488 — or through local public health units.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

