Skateboarder injured, driver facing charges after road rage incident in Mississauga

A skateboarder has been taken to hospital and a driver is facing charges after a road rage incident in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. to Hurontario Street and Mineola Road to reports a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

Investigators say the skateboarder ran into a vehicle that was blocking the crosswalk.

An eyewitness tells CityNews the skateboard got upset at the vehicle as he was going by. The vehicle then drove after the male, hopped the sidewalk and allegedly hit the skateboarder.

Police say this was a road rage incident and confirmed the witness’s account. The driver is facing charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The skateboarder was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.