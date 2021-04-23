Portland Museum of Art workers in Maine vote to unionize

PORTLAND, Maine — Workers at a museum in Maine’s largest city have voted to form a union.

Organizers said the votes were counted on Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board. The workers decided they want to be represented by United Auto Workers Local 2110, which organizes professionals and office staff.

Graeme Kennedy, director of strategic communications and public relations for the museum, told the Portland Press Herald that the museum is “dedicated to finding common ground throughout this process and will work with Local 2110 to ensure the museum’s vision and values, which are centred in inclusivity, equity, and transparency, are reflected in any agreement.”

The vote count was 16-10 in favour of joining the union. Meghan Quigley Graham, the learning and teaching specialist at the art museum, said the workers “look forward to building a better PMA for all current and future workers.”

The Associated Press