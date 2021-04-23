Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Physical distancing circles coming back to Trinity Bellwoods
by Michael Ranger
Posted Apr 23, 2021 7:58 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 8:17 am EDT
For the second year in a row the City of Toronto will be installing social distancing circles at Trinity Bellwoods Park.
The circles were first introduced last summer as a means to encourage physical distancing for parkgoers.
City crews plan to begin painting the circles next week, though it will be entirely weather dependent with the paint requiring dry weather.
In a release, the city says they recognize that many urban dwellers living in apartments and condos lack yard space for exercise and fresh air while the provincial stay-at-home order is in effect.
“Trinity Bellwoods Park is a popular location for many downtown residents and the painted physical distancing circles will help keep people safe while using the park,” reads a release from the city.
“Residents are encouraged to visit their local parks rather than travel to destination parks. If a park or amenity such as a playground is crowded, people should visit another park or return at another time.”
The city still encourages residents to follow the provincial stay-at-home rules and only leave their residences for essential reasons.
“We continue to work to give people safe outdoor places to get outside for fresh air and exercise during the pandemic,” says Mayor John Tory in a statement. “We know Trinity Bellwoods is a popular park so we’re proactively putting the circles in place this year to help make sure we’re encouraging people to be safe.”