Nunavut MP apologizes for comments about fellow politician's Inuk identity

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The member of Parliament for Nunavut has apologized for comments she made demanding a fellow politician prove her Inuk identity. 

In a live Twitter video posted yesterday, NDP member Mumilaaq Qaqqaq asks Labrador Liberal MP Yvonne Jones to prove her Inuk ancestry and claims Jones is not an Inuk. 

In the now-deleted video, Qaqqaq says that southern Labrador, where Jones has said her family comes from, is not an Inuit region.

Qaqqaq outlines her family tree, names her parents and asks Jones to do the same publicly. 

Last week, Qaqqaq also tweeted that Jones is not an Inuk.

Earlier this week, Jones demanded in the House of Commons that Qaqqaq apologize. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

