No reason to fear doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided by U.S., Trudeau says

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 1:28 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians need not worry about doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine coming from the United States.

Trudeau says Canada has been assured the doses being “loaned” by the U.S. were not affected by recent production problems at a facility in Baltimore.

The U.S. has about 30 million surplus doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved in Canada but not yet south of the border.

The Baltimore plant, which ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is no longer producing the AstraZeneca version.

Trudeau says he was not surprised earlier this week to hear President Joe Biden suggest more vaccines could be coming Canada’s way.

Biden mentioned on Wednesday that the U.S. has already provided 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses to Canada and hopes to provide more in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

