NACI set to update AstraZeneca guidelines today

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is set to update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

The committee had originally planned the update for earlier this week but the news conference was postponed to allow more time to review new data linked to the spread of variants.

NACI is still recommending the shot for people 55 and up, due to concerns about very rare blood clots.

Health Canada has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot for all adults and several provinces have lowered the age limits to people 40 and older.

The demand for AstraZeneca reversed course in Ontario after the shot became available to younger residents, with many pharmacies reporting they are unable to keep up with the demand.

The federal government has not confirmed the next shipments of the AstraZeneca shot amid export controls from India.

Over 1 million AstraZeneca doses have been administered in Canada and there have only been three reports of blood clots.