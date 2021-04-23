Loading articles...

NACI set to update AstraZeneca guidelines today

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is set to update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

The committee had originally planned the update for earlier this week but the news conference was postponed to allow more time to review new data linked to the spread of variants.

NACI is still recommending the shot for people 55 and up, due to concerns about very rare blood clots.

Health Canada has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot for all adults and several provinces have lowered the age limits to people 40 and older.

The demand for AstraZeneca reversed course in Ontario after the shot became available to younger residents, with many pharmacies reporting they are unable to keep up with the demand.

RELATED: Shoppers pharmacies begin offering 24/7 COVID-19 vaccines

The federal government has not confirmed the next shipments of the AstraZeneca shot amid export controls from India.

Over 1 million AstraZeneca doses have been administered in Canada and there have only been three reports of blood clots.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#NB427 ramp to the EB 401 - a collision is blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
A cool, frosty start to Friday. The wind is light but if you have to head out early this morning dress for a wind c…
Latest Weather
Read more