Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in apartment, bribing her with money

Officers say Paul Noel, 57, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man that sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment after she allegedly declined to have sex with him.

On March 23, investigators say a 25-year-old woman was in her apartment, in the River Street and Oak Street area, when a man came over to visit.

The man suggested the pair have sexy but she declined. He then locked the apartment door and sexually assaulted her.

It’s alleged that when the men left, he gave the victim money and advised her not to tell anyone about the incident.

Police say 57-year-old Paul Noel of Toronto was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He appeared in court today.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

