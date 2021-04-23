CP NewsAlert: Alberta halts coal exploration in Rockies while consultations ongoing

EDMONTON — Alberta is immediately halting exploration in the Rocky Mountains while it continues to consult the public about coal mines.

A panel struck to carry out consultations says it is responding to concerns raised by Albertans, including those who participated in an online survey.

The province says almost 25,000 Albertans participated in the survey between March 29 and April 19.

It says an initial review of the results shows many Albertans have significant concerns about coal exploration.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage has directed coal companies to stop exploration and the companies have indicated they will co-operate.

The survey and panel were created by the United Conservative government after it faced intense resistance to its plan to dramatically expand open-pit coal mining in the province’s summits and foothills.

The Canadian Press