Loading articles...

Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

LOS ANGELES — Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
#SBDVP before Bayview/Bloor - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
A cool, frosty start to Friday. The wind is light but if you have to head out early this morning dress for a wind c…
Latest Weather
Read more