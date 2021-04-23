Loading articles...

Alberta to release update on coal survey; discuss consultation process

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT

Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy, Government of Alberta speaks during an event to mark the start of right-of-way construction for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, in Acheson, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will release an update today about a recently concluded online survey on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage will also discuss plans for public engagement on the highly controversial issue at the 1 p.m. press conference.

Ron Wallace, chairman of the panel appointed to lead those consultations, will also be in attendance. 

The survey and consultation panel were created by the United Conservative government after it faced intense resistance to its plans to dramatically expand open-pit coal mining in the province’s summits and foothills.

Tens of thousands of hectares along the province’s mountainous western spine have been leased for coal exploration.

Although the government has stopped selling new leases, drilling and roadbuilding on leases already sold is expected to continue. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
City Streets: Symington is CLOSED in both directions from Dupont to Davenport for a fire investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
A cool, frosty start to Friday. The wind is light but if you have to head out early this morning dress for a wind c…
Latest Weather
Read more