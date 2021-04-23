Loading articles...

Afghan officials say 14 killed in a traffic accident

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT

KABUL — A traffic accident in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province killed at least 14 civilians on the highway between Kandahar and the capital Kabul, Afghan officials said.

The minivan full of workers returning home on Ramadan leave Thursday from southern Helmand province crashed with a truck in southern Zabul.

The provincial governor spokesman Gul Islam Sial says that 12 other passengers are wounded in this accident and are under treatment in the provincial hospital. He said that nine of the passengers, including the driver, died on the road, and five of them died of wounds in the hospital.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:49 AM
COLLISION: #NB400 approaching Finch. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
A cool, frosty start to Friday. The wind is light but if you have to head out early this morning dress for a wind c…
Latest Weather
Read more