'We made a mistake,' emotional Doug Ford apologizes to Ontarians

Premier Doug Ford apologized to Ontarians on Thursday, making his first appearance since a controversial announcement last Friday.

The premier expressed regret for recent enforcement measures put into place by his government.

The new measures were followed by a wave of intense backlash with health experts contending the restrictions were not properly focused to successfully combat the third wave of the pandemic.

“I sincerely apologize,” said Ford.

The premier said his government responded too hastily with the new sweeping police measures in the face of troubling modelling that was presented last week.

“We moved too fast, and I know that some of those measures, especially around enforcement, went too far. Simply put, we got it wrong, we made a mistake.”

Asked if he still has the moral authority to lead Ontario, Ford says “I’m not one to walk away from anything.”

“We’re going to continue to lead and get through this pandemic. When it comes to protecting our lives, our hospitals, and our people, we can’t waver.”

Ford also reiterated his governments commitment to implementing a paid sick day program, following repeated calls for action on the issue.

Health Minister Christine Elliott signaled Tuesday that the province is ready to relent and announce a program with speculation that it could arrive as early as this week.

Earlier this week, Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the province hopes to address “gaps” in a federal benefit including eligibility, reducing wait times for receiving funds, the amount of funding available, and time off to get vaccinated.

Public health experts, labour groups, and local officials have been calling for sick-leave support for much of the pandemic, arguing it would reduce COVID-19 spread in workplaces.

Ford had not been seen since his disastrous announcement last week. He is now self-isolating after a staff member he was in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19. Ford has since tested negative.

A statement from the premier’s office says the staff member was tested Tuesday after learning they had been at risk of exposure.

Ontario reversed course on sweeping police powers Saturday, just one day after Premier Ford announced the measures that also triggered a swift and furious backlash.

Premier Ford himself took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that the restrictions surrounding playgrounds would also be reversed.

The move to repeal the playground closures came after a number of municipal leaders, along with parents and medical professionals questioned the governments decision.

As part of the Ford government’s new measures announced Friday, non-essential travel into Ontario from Manitoba and Quebec was restricted and the province says individuals may be stopped by police who may ask questions as to their purpose for coming into the province.

Ottawa Police have already announced they will no longer be maintaining a 24/7 presence on the interprovincial checkpoints in place between Ottawa and Gatineau, after commuters were hit with significant delays earlier in the week.