'We made a mistake,' emotional Doug Ford apologizes to Ontarians

In his first public appearance since enacting controversial measures that have now rescinded, an emotional Doug Ford apologized to Ontarians on Thursday, expressing regret for recent enforcement measures put into place by his government.

The new measures – which included closing playgrounds and granting Ontario officers an arbitrary right to stop and question people or vehicles – were followed by a wave of intense backlash with health experts contending the restrictions were not properly focused to successfully combat the third wave of the pandemic.

Speaking outside his home in Toronto, where he’s in self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, an emotional Ford accepted responsibility for his government’s highly criticized missteps.

“I sincerely apologize,” said Ford.

“I hear it every day. Every single day. People telling me their stories. The stories that can make you cry. Families that haven’t been able to hold hands. Hold on, folks. I apologize,” the Premier said before taking a minute to compose himself.

“Hold the hand of their mom or dad as they have passed away. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in hospitals. Health care workers who have been pushed to the absolute limit. Working to save lives. I want you to know that I hear you. I understand… [what] you’re going through. I understand your frustration.”

The premier said his government responded too hastily with the new sweeping police measures in the face of troubling modelling that was presented last week.

“We moved too fast, and I know that some of those measures, especially around enforcement, went too far. Simply put, we got it wrong, we made a mistake.”

The government had announced the new restrictions amid soaring COVID-19 cases and an alarming rise in people in hospital and intensive care.

Critics were especially incensed at the government handing police the power to stop people at random to ask why they were out during the province’s current stay-at-home order.

Asked if he still has the moral authority to lead Ontario, Ford says “I’m not one to walk away from anything.”

“We’re going to continue to lead and get through this pandemic. When it comes to protecting our lives, our hospitals, and our people, we can’t waver.”

Ford also reiterated his government’s commitment to implementing a paid sick day program, following repeated calls for action on the issue.

Health Minister Christine Elliott signaled Tuesday that the province is ready to relent and announce a program with speculation that it could arrive as early as this week.

Earlier this week, Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the province hopes to address “gaps” in a federal benefit including eligibility, reducing wait times for receiving funds, the amount of funding available, and time off to get vaccinated.

Public health experts, labour groups, and local officials have been calling for sick-leave support for much of the pandemic, arguing it would reduce COVID-19 spread in workplaces.

Ford had not been seen since his disastrous announcement last week.

A statement from the premier’s office says the staff member was tested Tuesday after learning they had been at risk of exposure.

Ontario reversed course on sweeping police powers Saturday, just one day after Premier Ford announced the measures that also triggered a swift and furious backlash.

Premier Ford himself took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that the restrictions surrounding playgrounds would also be reversed.

The move to repeal the playground closures came after a number of municipal leaders, along with parents and medical professionals questioned the government’s decision.

As part of the Ford government’s new measures announced Friday, non-essential travel into Ontario from Manitoba and Quebec was restricted and the province says individuals may be stopped by police who may ask questions as to their purpose for coming into the province.

Ottawa Police have already announced they will no longer be maintaining a 24/7 presence on the interprovincial checkpoints in place between Ottawa and Gatineau after commuters were hit with significant delays earlier in the week.