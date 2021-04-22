'We have to be careful': Politicians condemn Montreal newspaper front cover

MONTREAL (CityNews) – The front page of a Montreal newspaper that shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing amid concerns over variants is sparking criticism.

The headline in the Journal de Montréal, translated from French reads, “The Indian variant has arrived,” with a subhead of “So Justin, do we move quickly to cut links with India this time?”

Early Thursday morning, Premier François Legault reacted to the front page saying, “We have to be careful.”

The photo is from a 2018 trip that Trudeau took to India. He was slammed by many at the time for wearing the traditional Indian outfit.

Pour ma part, ce sont les conséquences qui m'inquiètent. Nous assistons à une recrudescence d'actes racistes visant les personnes d'origine chinoise depuis le début de la pandémie. Avec des représentations semblables, on risque d'alimenter les préjugés. — Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) April 22, 2021

In a Twitter post, Quebec’s minister tasked with fighting racism said the paper’s decision is concerning and condemned the post.

“For my part, it is the consequences that worry me. We have seen an upsurge in racist acts targeting people of Chinese descent since the start of the pandemic. With similar representations, there is a risk of fueling prejudices,” Benoit Charette’s post reads.

Naveed Hussain, a Montreal COVID-19 ward nurse told CityNews that it’s disturbing.

“I was shocked. I did not expect something like this to be put in the front page,” they said. “I think many of us in the south Asian community whether we’re Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi or Sri Lankan are really really appalled by the headline.”

“And the sensationalism that was brought forth by the Journal de Montréal, it seems they are constantly trying to divide the populous rather than unite them and I feel there are fractures coming about because of all these sensationalist headlines and the way they try to race-bait things, it’s really disappointing.”

CityNews has reached out to Journal de Montréal for comment, but have not heard back.