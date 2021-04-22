Trudeau to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be receiving a COVID-19 vaccination on Friday after the eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine was lowered to 40 years of age and older in Ontario.

Trudeau shared the news in a tweet in which he said his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau would also be getting the shot.

I’ve said before that the best vaccine for you is the first one that’s offered to you – that’s why Sophie and I are getting our AstraZeneca shots tomorrow. If you’re eligible but haven’t gotten a shot yet, click here to see how you can set something up: https://t.co/7Amw1BGGFN — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2021

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has already received his jab and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is set to get his COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Ontario lowered the eligibility of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from 55 years old to 40 and appointments became available on Tuesday. Over 1,400 pharmacies are currently offering the vaccine.

Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory also both publicly received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a pharmacy.

The province has administered 4,266,802 vaccine doses so far and 351,354 residents have been fully vaccinated.