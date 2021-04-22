The Latest: Biden administration opens global climate summit

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Joe Biden’s global climate summit (all times local):

8 a.m.

The Biden administration has opened a global climate summit including 40 world leaders.

President Joe Biden recently announced a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out. That’s a commitment Biden hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

Former Vice-President Al Gore praised the pledge on Thursday, saying, “Today President Biden showed that his administration is up to the task of tackling climate change.”

Japan also announced a new target, pledging to cut its emissions 46% below 2013 levels by 2030.

The two-day summit will include China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Pope and will be livestreamed.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GLOBAL CLIMATE SUMMIT:



