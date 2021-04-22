Loading articles...

Some charges withdrawn in St. Mike's high school sex assault case

A police car is parked outside St. Michael's College School in Toronto on Nov. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Some charges against a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto have been withdrawn.

The accused teen had pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault with a weapon.

The charges were laid in connection with two incidents that occurred in a locker room at St. Michael’s College School in the fall of 2018.

RELATED: Video of student-on-student St. Mike’s sexual assault could be thrown out as evidence

The defence argued there was not enough evidence for a conviction of the accused in an incident that occurred on Oct. 18, 2018.

The judge says the Crown’s evidence against the accused in that incident was speculation.

Three charges related to the October 2018 incident – one count each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault with a weapon – have been withdrawn.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that a key piece of evidence at the trial is admissible, with the 22-second video of the alleged sexual assault that occurred in a football-team locker room being shown in court.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 west of Kipling blocking the two left lanes. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:19 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Earth Day 2021 #LoveTheLand
Latest Weather
Read more