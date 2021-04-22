Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Some charges withdrawn in St. Mike's high school sex assault case
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 22, 2021 12:32 pm EDT
A police car is parked outside St. Michael's College School in Toronto on Nov. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO – Some charges against a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto have been withdrawn.
The accused teen had pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault with a weapon.
The charges were laid in connection with two incidents that occurred in a locker room at St. Michael’s College School in the fall of 2018.
The defence argued there was not enough evidence for a conviction of the accused in an incident that occurred on Oct. 18, 2018.
The judge says the Crown’s evidence against the accused in that incident was speculation.
Three charges related to the October 2018 incident – one count each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault with a weapon – have been withdrawn.
On Tuesday, a judge ruled that a key piece of evidence at the trial is admissible, with the 22-second video of the alleged sexual assault that occurred in a football-team locker room being shown in court.
