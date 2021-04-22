Peel police search for man in connection with Brampton shooting

Peel police are searching for a second suspect in relation to a shooting in Brampton.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of George Street and Nelson Street in downtown Brampton.

The outstanding suspect has been identified as Carlton Ollivierre, 34, with no fixed address. He is described as male, Black, fair complexion, 5’10”, 170lbs, thin build, medium length dreadlock style black hair, a black goatee and brown eyes.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

When officers first arrived on scene, there were no reports of injuries, and no victims were located in the area.

Further investigation revealed two suspects fled the area on foot. Officers located and arrested one suspect who was identified as Aasiah Williams, a 19-year-old woman from Mississauga.

Williams was arrested and charged for several offences including:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Discharge firearm with intent

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233 or contact Crime Stoppers.