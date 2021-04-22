Ontario report nearly 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,682 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths on Thursday.

It is the most deaths reported by the province and more than two months.

The province reports a test positivity rate of 7.8 percent, down slightly from 7.9 a day ago. The province reported a record test positivity of 10.5 three days ago.

There were 54,426 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, up from nearly 52,000 tests completed a day ago.

Locally, there are 1,131 new cases in Toronto, 507 in Peel, 436 in York Region, 279 in Ottawa and 200 in Durham.

The province reported more resolved cases than new cases for the first time in over a month.

Ontario reported 4,212 cases and 32 deaths on Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average of cases increases slightly to 4,176. The seven-day average has levelled off in recent days, the number has decreased since the same time last week.

Hospitals in Ontario have now been ordered to immediately halt all non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

The directive comes from the province’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams.

The order is aimed at creating more capacity in the province’s hospitals and intensive care units that are struggling to withstand the onslaught of COVID-19 patients during the third wave.

In the directive, Williams says “the rise of variants of concern in Ontario which compared to people infected with the earlier variants is resulting in more people with COVID-19 hospitalized and admitted to ICU.”

More details to come.